|
|
MRS ELLEN MARY NILON (nee KENNY) Late of Dubbo Passed away 20th August 2019 Aged 89 years Beloved daughter of Jack & Margaret Kenny (dec). Loving sister and sister in law to John & Marie Kenny (dec). Devoted wife of Alan Nilon (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of John, Margaret and Mark De Brincat. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Ellie to be held at St Laurence's Catholic Church, Tamworth Street, Dubbo commencing at 2:00pm on Wednesday, 28th August 2019, followed by internment at the New Dubbo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 24, 2019