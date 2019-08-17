|
Elisabeth Katharina Blore "Betty" Passed away peacefully at home in Nyngan on 3rd August 2019. The very much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan of Allan, Rio, Tania, Angela, Georgie, Tracey, Tony (dec) and their families. Betty's relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Cobalt Street, Broken Hill on Wednesday 21st August 2019, at 11:00am. The family have requested in Betty's memory, please paint you fingernails. A private cremation will follow. Office at 39 Morgan Street, Broken Hill Phone (08) 8087 4505
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 17, 2019