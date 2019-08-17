Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth BLORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Katharina "BETTY" BLORE

Add a Memory
Elisabeth Katharina "BETTY" BLORE Notice
Elisabeth Katharina Blore "Betty" Passed away peacefully at home in Nyngan on 3rd August 2019. The very much loved mother, mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan of Allan, Rio, Tania, Angela, Georgie, Tracey, Tony (dec) and their families. Betty's relatives and friends are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Cobalt Street, Broken Hill on Wednesday 21st August 2019, at 11:00am. The family have requested in Betty's memory, please paint you fingernails. A private cremation will follow. Office at 39 Morgan Street, Broken Hill Phone (08) 8087 4505



logo
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.