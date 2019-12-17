|
EILLEEN ERINNA BRYANT Passed away 11th December 2019 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Claude "Snow" (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Colleen & Wayne, Jenny & Andrew. Cherished Nan of Angela, Nicole, Rachel, Josh, Donna, Jonathan, Rebecca, Jessica and their families. Adored grandma and sister of Gladys and Frances. Eilleen's funeral service will be held in the Generocity Church Sheraton Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Friday 20th December 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Dec. 17, 2019