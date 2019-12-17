Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Generocity Church
Sheraton Road
Dubbo
View Map
Eilleen Erinna BRYANT

EILLEEN ERINNA BRYANT Passed away 11th December 2019 Aged 82 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Claude "Snow" (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Colleen & Wayne, Jenny & Andrew. Cherished Nan of Angela, Nicole, Rachel, Josh, Donna, Jonathan, Rebecca, Jessica and their families. Adored grandma and sister of Gladys and Frances. Eilleen's funeral service will be held in the Generocity Church Sheraton Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Friday 20th December 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Dec. 17, 2019
