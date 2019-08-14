|
|
MRS EDNA EVELYN HARVEY Late of Dubbo Passed away on 11th August 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly beloved wife of Bruce (Deceased). Loving mother of Max (Deceased), Pam and Jenny. Cherished "Nan" of Shane and "Great Nan" of Hayden and Alisha. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Harvey's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Saturday 17th August 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 14, 2019