Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Evelyn HARVEY

Add a Memory
Edna Evelyn HARVEY Notice
MRS EDNA EVELYN HARVEY Late of Dubbo Passed away on 11th August 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly beloved wife of Bruce (Deceased). Loving mother of Max (Deceased), Pam and Jenny. Cherished "Nan" of Shane and "Great Nan" of Hayden and Alisha. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Harvey's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Saturday 17th August 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.