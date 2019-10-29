|
MR DOUGLAS LESLIE BENNETT Better known as "Dougie" Late of Denman Formerly of Dubbo Passed away on 24th October 2019 Aged 81 years Dearly beloved husband of Patsy (Deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of Graham & Lee-Anne, Dodie & Warren and Georgina & Berrin. Cherished grandfather of Aaron, Kurtis, Maddie, Corey, Hannah and Lachlan. Dear brother of Peter. Relatives and friends of the Late Mr Dougie Bennett are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 1st November 2019 commencing at 12 noon followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Dementia Research would be greatly appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019