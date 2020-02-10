Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St Andrew's Chapel
72 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo
MRS DOROTHY EDNA WILLIAMS Affectionately known as "Doss" Late of "Reidsdale-Polldale" Dubbo. Passed away on 4th February 2020 Aged 93 years Dearly beloved wife of Ned (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Jeff & Lorraine Williams (Both Deceased), Dianne & Joe McPherson, Kim & Elizabeth Williams and Delnita Williams. Cherished "Nan" of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fond sister of Enid, Neville and Allan. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Williams's funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 14th February 2020 commencing at 11am followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -