Doreen Sylvia DAVIS

Mrs Doreen Sylvia Davis Late of Dubbo Passed away 29th July 2019 Aged 82 years Beloved wife of Terry (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Rex & Jenni. Adored grandmother of Jason, Elisha, Kyle, Sheridan and Michael and great-grandmother of Jackson, Cody, Ethan, Kiara, Isabella, Harper, Ayva, Cooper, Charly, Georja, Pippa, Brodie and Quinn. Mrs. Davis' funeral service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Monday 5th August 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment at the Western Districts Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 1, 2019
