MR DONALD JAMES MUNRO Better known as "Don" Late of Nyngan Passed away on 4th May 2020 Aged 88 years Dearly beloved husband of Betty. Loving father & father-in-law of Kevin & Lea, Brian & Jenny and Paul & Frances. Cherished "Pa" of his grandchildren & great grandchildren and a dear friend to many. A private family funeral service will be held for Don. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 7, 2020