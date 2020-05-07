Home
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
MR DONALD JAMES MUNRO Better known as "Don" Late of Nyngan Passed away on 4th May 2020 Aged 88 years Dearly beloved husband of Betty. Loving father & father-in-law of Kevin & Lea, Brian & Jenny and Paul & Frances. Cherished "Pa" of his grandchildren & great grandchildren and a dear friend to many. A private family funeral service will be held for Don. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 7, 2020
