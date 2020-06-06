Home
DIANNE ELIZABETH SCROOPE (nee CHANT) Passed away 2nd June 2020 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo NSW. Loving mother of Stephen and Kellie Bishop and families. Dearly loved grandmother to Mykala, Matilda and Ruby & great grandmother to Kailynn and Jayden. Cherished sister to Don, Iris & Elma (dec). Loved aunt, cousin and friend to many. Dianne wished to have a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on June 6, 2020
