DIANNE MARGARET YEO Passed away 15th August 2019 Aged 74 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Garry. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Steven & Linda, Shannon (dec), Cassandra & Justin. Cherished grandmother of Tatum, Sienna, Ned, Jim, Rhian, Lainey, Bill and Maggie. Adored sister of Marie and Annette (dec). Much loved aunty. A requiem mass to celebrate Dianne's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 23rd August 2019 followed by a private family cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Aug. 21, 2019
