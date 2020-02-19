|
DESMOND DOICK 03.01.1940 ~ 15.02.2020 Late of the Central Coast, Formerly of Dubbo. Beloved Husband of Kathleen. Loved Father and Grandfather and a dear friend to all who knew him. Forever in our Hearts Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Desmond's life at the Bowden Family Funeral Chapel, 365 Pacific Highway, Wyong, on Thursday 20th February 2020 commencing at 2pm. Bowden Family Funerals Proudly Australian (02) 4351 8004
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 19, 2020