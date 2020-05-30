Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David (Crow) MOORE


1949 - 1999
Add a Memory
David (Crow) MOORE In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

David (Crow) Moore

18.12.1949 ~ 31.5.1999

We often sit and think about

The years that have passed by

And of the happiness and joy

That was shared with us all,

We all think of the laughter,

The smiles and all the fun we had

And before we even know it,

Our tears have once again begun,

For although it brings us all comfort

To walk down memory lane

It reminds us how, without you,

Our lives have never been the same.

Forever in out hearts

Your loving Sisters June, Hilda, Jesse,

Your loving Brother Ron,

Nieces Jenny, Kristy, Kate,

Nephew Peter

And their Families
Published in Narromine News on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -