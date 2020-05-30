|
|
In Loving Memory Of
David (Crow) Moore
18.12.1949 ~ 31.5.1999
We often sit and think about
The years that have passed by
And of the happiness and joy
That was shared with us all,
We all think of the laughter,
The smiles and all the fun we had
And before we even know it,
Our tears have once again begun,
For although it brings us all comfort
To walk down memory lane
It reminds us how, without you,
Our lives have never been the same.
Forever in out hearts
Your loving Sisters June, Hilda, Jesse,
Your loving Brother Ron,
Nieces Jenny, Kristy, Kate,
Nephew Peter
And their Families
Published in Narromine News on May 30, 2020