DAVID LESLIE DUNBAR Passed away 18th July 2019 Aged 61 years. Late of Kundabung and formerly Trangie & Collie. Dearly loved husband of Mandy. Loving father & father-in-law of Pip & Will, James & Sarah, Annabelle & Adam. Cherished son of Jose & John (dec). Adored Poppa. Much loved brother of Judy, Lindy, Trevor & Phil. David's funeral service will be held in the Trangie Memorial Hall, Dandaloo Street Trangie, commencing at 10.30am Friday 2nd August 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 31, 2019
