DAVID JAMES MILSOM Better known as "Crockett" Late of Mendooran Formerly of Dunedoo-Leadville area Passed away on 7th November 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly beloved husband of Molly (Deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of his 9 children and their families. Cherished "Poppa & Pop" of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving son of Joe (Deceased) & Maureen. Fond brother of his family. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Crockett's graveside funeral service to be held in the Leadville Cemetery on Friday 22nd November 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 19, 2019