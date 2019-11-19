Home
Services
W. Larcombe & Son
52 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 3199
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Leadville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David MILSOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David James "CROCKETT" MILSOM

Add a Memory
David James "CROCKETT" MILSOM Notice
DAVID JAMES MILSOM Better known as "Crockett" Late of Mendooran Formerly of Dunedoo-Leadville area Passed away on 7th November 2019 Aged 63 years Dearly beloved husband of Molly (Deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of his 9 children and their families. Cherished "Poppa & Pop" of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving son of Joe (Deceased) & Maureen. Fond brother of his family. Relatives & friends are warmly invited to attend Crockett's graveside funeral service to be held in the Leadville Cemetery on Friday 22nd November 2019 commencing at 11am. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -