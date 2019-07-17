Home
MR DARRYL JOHN SEE Late of Coonamble & formerly of Dubbo Passed away on 9th July 2019 Aged 66 years Dearly loved son of Cecil & Elva (Both deceased). Loving brother and brother in law of Cecil & Margaret, Blanch, George & Donnella, Lance (Deceased), Tanya (Deceased) and a loved uncle of their families. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Darryl's funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo, on Friday 19th July, 2019, commencing at 12 noon followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on July 17, 2019
