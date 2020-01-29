|
DARBY PAXTON Passed away 15th January 2020 Aged 18 years. Late of Geurie. Dearly loved son of Ross & Karen Paxton. Loving brother of Laura. Cherished grandson of Tiger & Doreen Paxton and Noel (dec) & Rene Shields. Darby's funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Monday 3rd February 2020 followed by interment in the Geurie Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Darby's favourite charities would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Jan. 29, 2020