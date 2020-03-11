Home
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Dubbo City Crematorium
1 Moffatt Drive
Dubbo
View Map
Daniel Luke "COGGO" COUGHLIN

Daniel Luke "COGGO" COUGHLIN Notice
DANIEL LUKE COUGHLIN "COGGO" Passed away 30th January 2020 Aged 29 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved partner of Jessica. Dearly loved son of Michelle & Robert. Loving father of Eric, Jamoss and Ricky. Cherished brother of Christopher, Steven, William and Sarah. Adored uncle & grandson to his family. Coggo's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 13th March 2020. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Black Dog Institute would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020
