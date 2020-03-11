|
DANIEL LUKE COUGHLIN "COGGO" Passed away 30th January 2020 Aged 29 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved partner of Jessica. Dearly loved son of Michelle & Robert. Loving father of Eric, Jamoss and Ricky. Cherished brother of Christopher, Steven, William and Sarah. Adored uncle & grandson to his family. Coggo's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 13th March 2020. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Black Dog Institute would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020