Daniel Jeremy BARNES

DANIEL JEREMY BARNES Affectionately known as "Danno" or "Barnesy" Late of Dubbo Passed away on 7th October 2019 Aged 29 years Dearly beloved son on Lyn & Ian. Stepson of Larry. Loving brother of Matt and Chris and a dear mate to many. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Daniel's funeral service to be held at Dubbo Baptist Church, 251 Cobra Street, Dubbo on Monday 14th October 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment at Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 11, 2019
