|
|
In Memory
Of our darling Son and Brother
Craige Mervyn Shipp
12/5/1971 - 25/4/1990
Aged 18 years
You passed away 30 years ago today
All it takes is a passing shadow
As a cloud moves across the sun
To remind us yesterday has gone
And a new day has begun
For although the blossoms may tumble
And leaves scatter in the breeze
What will never ever fade
Is the precious memories
Within our hearts you will always stay
So sadly missed
Until we meet again, all our love
Dad, Mum, Grahame, Merv,
Janelle and their families
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 25, 2020