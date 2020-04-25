Home
Craige Mervyn SHIPP


1971 - 1990
Craige Mervyn SHIPP In Memoriam
In Memory

Of our darling Son and Brother

Craige Mervyn Shipp

12/5/1971 - 25/4/1990

Aged 18 years

You passed away 30 years ago today

All it takes is a passing shadow

As a cloud moves across the sun

To remind us yesterday has gone

And a new day has begun

For although the blossoms may tumble

And leaves scatter in the breeze

What will never ever fade

Is the precious memories

Within our hearts you will always stay

So sadly missed

Until we meet again, all our love

Dad, Mum, Grahame, Merv,

Janelle and their families
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 25, 2020
