MR CRAIG SIDNEY DEVLIN Better known as "Devo" Late of Mendooran Passed away on 11th September 2019 Aged 57 years Dearly beloved husband of Chris. Loving father & father-in-law of Sarah & Dale and Tony & Stacey. Cherished "Poppy" of Chloe, Kaylee, Maddie and Alex. Loved son of Raymond (Deceased) & Betty. Dear brother of Marilyn. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Craig's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 30, 2019