COLLEEN MARGARET SNARE "CONNIE" Passed away 13th October 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Goulburn. Dearly loved wife of Joe (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Colleen & John, John & Marian, Peter & Natalie, Bernadette & David, Anne & Norman, Lisa & Andrew, Stewart & Fiona, Paul & Natalie. Adored grandmother, great grandmother, aunty & cousin to her family. A great friend to many. To the world she was but one, but to us she was the world. A requiem mass to celebrate Connie's life will be held in St Laurence's Catholic Church, Tamworth Street, Dubbo commencing at 12.30pm Tuesday 22nd October 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to St Mary's Villa Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Oct. 16, 2019
