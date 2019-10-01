Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin YATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin YATES

Add a Memory
Colin YATES Notice
COLIN YATES "COL" Passed away 28th September 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved partner of Dianne. Loving father of Karan and Guy. Adored brother. Cherished grandfather, uncle & great mate to many. Col will be sadly missed by all. Colin's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 3rd October 2019. All Returned Service Personnel are respectfully invited to attend Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.