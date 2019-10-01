|
|
COLIN YATES "COL" Passed away 28th September 2019 Aged 73 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved partner of Dianne. Loving father of Karan and Guy. Adored brother. Cherished grandfather, uncle & great mate to many. Col will be sadly missed by all. Colin's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 3rd October 2019. All Returned Service Personnel are respectfully invited to attend Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 1, 2019