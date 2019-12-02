|
COLIN FREDERICK KLEIN Passed away peacefully on the 27th November 2019 having spent his final days surrounded by his loving family at Lourdes Hospital, Dubbo. Aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Cheryl for 53 years and adored father of Simone and Vaughan. Much loved grandfather to Skye, Samuel, Nicholas, Rowan, April, Heidi and Laura. Father-in-law to Dugald and Emmah-Rae. Cherished brother of Kevin, Elaine, Lloyd (dec), Trevor, Ian, Kerry, Neil and Les. A wonderful life fulfilled with his family. Now at rest and forever in our hearts. Family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of Colin's life to be held on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at St John the Baptist Church, 43 Warne Street, Wellington commencing at 10.30am. By request, no flowers please, however donations to Cancer Council NSW in Colin's memory would be greatly appreciated. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962
Published in Narromine News on Dec. 2, 2019