MRS CLAIRE WIGGINS Late of Sydney & formerly of Dubbo Passed away 10th October 2019 Aged 90 years Caring wife of Jim (dec). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Adrian & Siobhan. Loving grandmother of Jae, Stella and Malley & step-mother to Donna, Anne and Garry. Mrs Wiggins funeral service will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church Dubbo on Monday 28th October, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by burial in the New Dubbo Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 26, 2019