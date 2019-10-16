|
|
|
JOAN CAVANAGH Aged 91 years
of Rutherford
formerly of Dubbo
Much loved wife of the late NORMAN CAVANAGH. Dearly loved wife of the late FRED CARY. Loving mother of VICKI, DIAN and JOY. Cherished Nan of KERRY, TRACEY, LARRY, JOHN and their families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JOAN's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY, 17th October 2019 at 10am.
The placement of ashes will take place at Peak Hill Cemetery on a date to be advised.
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 16, 2019