BRIAN THOMAS HEALEY Passed away 8th August 2019 Aged 71 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loving father & father-in-law of Doug & Sandy, Carolyn & Clinton, Kelvin & Jane, Glenn & Teighan. Loved grandfather of twelve grandchildren. Brother of Christine, Mark, Cliff, Greg, Rob (dec) and Jeannie. Brian's funeral service will be held in St Augustine's Catholic Church Dandaloo Street, Narromine commencing at 11.00am Friday 16th August 2019 followed by burial in the Narromine Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Liver Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019