Brian Anthony Emery 28/8/1938 ~ 4/5/2019 I thought of you today, But that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, And the days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and Your pictures in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake From which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my Heart. We miss you Poppa. From your loving wife Barbara, Daughters and their partners Kerrie-Anne, Michael, Tracey, Peter, Kim, Toni, Rick and all your grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Published in Narromine News on May 5, 2020