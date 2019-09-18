|
|
BRIAN ALLAN BURGE "BURGIE" Passed away 15th September 2019 Aged 70 years. Late of Blacktown and formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved partner of Sandra. Loving father, step-father, father-in-law, Pop, uncle and brother to his family. Great mate to many. Brian's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive and Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Friday 20th September 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 18, 2019