Miss Brenda Dorothy Young Late of Dubbo Passed away 23rd November 2019 Aged 67 years Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty and great great aunty to her family. Miss Young's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 29th November 2019 commencing at 10am followed by a private cremation. Please wear something red to the service. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Dubbo RSPCA would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 27, 2019