Home
Services
Shakespeare Funerals & Cremations
94 Talbragar Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
6882 2434
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St Andrew's Chapel
72 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dorothy YOUNG

Add a Memory
Brenda Dorothy YOUNG Notice
Miss Brenda Dorothy Young Late of Dubbo Passed away 23rd November 2019 Aged 67 years Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty and great great aunty to her family. Miss Young's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, 72 Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday 29th November 2019 commencing at 10am followed by a private cremation. Please wear something red to the service. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Dubbo RSPCA would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -