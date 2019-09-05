Home
Mrs Betty West Late of Dubbo Formerly of Wellington Passed away 3rd September 2019 Aged 95 years Dearly beloved wife of Barry (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Sue & Robert and David & Robyn. Much adored grandmother of Rachael, Thomas, Anna and Samantha. Mrs West's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals Setting the standards of funeral care since 1894 Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 5, 2019
