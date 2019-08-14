|
BETTY VERA WALKOM It is with great sadness we advise the passing of Betty Vera Walkom, late of Dubbo. Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday 12th August. Beloved wife of Kevin (dec). Adored mother of Jim, Jan & John Cameron, Peter (dec) & Rhonda (Lang), Micheal & Jenny, Pauline, Kevin & Carol, John & Janet. Survived by her sisters Norma and Veronica. Much loved and admired grandmother to her 26 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. A requiem mass in celebration of Betty's life will be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.00am Saturday 17th August 2019 followed by a burial at the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations for St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019