MRS BETTY OSTLER Late of Dubbo Formerly of the Collie & Gilgandra District Passed away on 1st September 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of Bill (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Denise (Deceased), Mark & Helen and Michelle & Paul. Cherished "Grandma" of her grandchildren Kate, Craig, Toby, Jordi, Ella, Cody, India, Sophie and great grandchildren Eden, August, Oliver, Charlotte & Mackenzie. Dear sister of Laura (Deceased), Enid (Deceased), Nanette (Deceased), Graeme, Gwelda & Gerald (Both Deceased), Neil and Janette. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Ostler's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Thursday 5th September, 2019 commencing at 3pm followed by a private burial. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Sept. 4, 2019