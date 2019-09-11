Home
Betty HATCH

Betty HATCH Notice
BETTY HATCH Passed away 10th September 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Walter. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Helen & Robert, Bryan & Therese, Michael & Erifili. Cherished Mumma of Elizabeth & Tom, Simon & Kate, Andrew, Rebecca, Marcello, Patrick, Gabrielle and a dear great grandmother. A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Presbyterian Church, Douglas Mawson Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 13th September 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Lourdes Hospital Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Sept. 11, 2019
