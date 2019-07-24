|
BENJAMIN JOHN BERRY "JOHN" Passed away 22nd July 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loving father & father-in-law of David & Tracey, Rod & Mary. Cherished grandfather of Arum, Kirbi, Joseph, Daniel and Laura-Kate. Adored great grandfather of Zarli, Naite, Braith, Kolbie, Nash, Indi (dec), Amelie, Sophie, Portia, Charli-Kate and Arlo. Loved brother & uncle to his family. John's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Friday 26th July 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on July 24, 2019