Benjamin John "JOHN" BERRY

Benjamin John "JOHN" BERRY Notice
BENJAMIN JOHN BERRY "JOHN" Passed away 22nd July 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Beverley. Loving father & father-in-law of David & Tracey, Rod & Mary. Cherished grandfather of Arum, Kirbi, Joseph, Daniel and Laura-Kate. Adored great grandfather of Zarli, Naite, Braith, Kolbie, Nash, Indi (dec), Amelie, Sophie, Portia, Charli-Kate and Arlo. Loved brother & uncle to his family. John's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Friday 26th July 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on July 24, 2019
