BENJAMIN JOCK POWELL "BEN" Passed away 11th November 2019 Aged 24 years. Late of Cobar & formerly of Dubbo. Dearly loved son of Alan & Carolyn. Adored brother & brother-in-law of Jonathan & Sharna, Courtney & Geoff, Sheridan & John, Nicholas, Madeline, Daniel, Harrison, Matilda and Alexander. Cherished grandson, uncle, nephew and cousin to his family. Ben's funeral service will be held in the Baptist Church Cobra Street, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 4th December 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. A memorial service shall be held for Ben in the Uniting Church Barton Street, Cobar commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 5th December 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Nov. 29, 2019