|
|
BEATRICE OLIVE MARCHANT 7th October 2019 at Opal Nursing Home, Killarney Vale and formerly of Long Jetty & Mendooran. Beloved wife of Cecil (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie & Peter. Adored nan of Amy & Andrew, great nan of Brayden. Much loved by Geoff. Aged 96 years "Reunited with Dad" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for Beatrice Marchant, which will take place at 11:00am on Monday 14th October 2019 at Mendooran Cemetery, Mendooran. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Alzheimers Australia Research. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in Narromine News on Oct. 10, 2019