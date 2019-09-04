Home
BARBARA ANN GRAHAM Passed away 29th August 2019 Aged 84 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Lyle (dec). Cherished sister of Ken McDonnell and sister-in-law of Ann. Adored aunt to her family. A requiem mass to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in St Laurance's Catholic Church Tamworth Street, Dubbo commencing at 12.00 Midday on Monday 9th September 2019 followed by a private family burial. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Sept. 4, 2019
