AVIS EMILY SMART Passed away 15th December 2019 Aged 94 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (dec). Loving mother of John, Ann, Marilyn & Stephen. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother & great great grandmother. Dear sister of Francie. Avis' cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Monday 23rd December 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Dec. 23, 2019
