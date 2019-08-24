|
Athol Wallace
25th August 2018
One Year Today
I will always love you.
My only regret is that if I had
known that the last time I saw
you, would be the last time I saw
you, I would have hugged you a
little tighter, told you I loved you
a little louder and stayed by your
side a little longer.
My mind knows that you are gone
but my heart will never accept it.
I miss you so much..
We Miss You Wack
Loved and remembered always
Gloria (dec), Bob (dec), Bruce, Colin,
Glenis (dec), John & Nerrie
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 24, 2019