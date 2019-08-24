Home
25th August 2018

One Year Today

I will always love you.

My only regret is that if I had

known that the last time I saw

you, would be the last time I saw

you, I would have hugged you a

little tighter, told you I loved you

a little louder and stayed by your

side a little longer.

My mind knows that you are gone

but my heart will never accept it.

I miss you so much..

We Miss You Wack

Loved and remembered always

Gloria (dec), Bob (dec), Bruce, Colin,

Glenis (dec), John & Nerrie
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 24, 2019
