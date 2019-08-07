Home
Arthur SUNDERLAND

ARTHUR ROY SUNDERLAND Passed away 31st July 2019 Aged 68 years. Late of Narromine. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loving father & father-in-law of Scott & Wendy, Jason & Julie. Cherished Pop of Michael, Jessica, Shannon, Jed, Jimmy and Great Pop to Ryder and Xaiver. Fond brother of Linda, Josie and Dawn. Arthur's funeral service will be held in the St Mary's Anglican Church, Dandaloo Street Narromine, commencing at 10.30am Thursday 8th August 2019 followed by a private cremation. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Narromine Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Aug. 7, 2019
