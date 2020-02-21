|
|
HANDO, Arthur "Jim" Late of Euchie Street, Peak Hill and formerly of "Eulinda Park" Peak Hill who passed away peacefully at the Peak Hill MPS on Wednesday February 19, 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Ruth. Dearly loved father & father in law of Shona & Robert, Fleur and Geraldine & Rob. Cherished Grandad of Charlie, Blake, Georgia, Ainsley, Mia and Ava. Beloved brother of Joyce, Tom & Judith. "Resting Peacefully" The cortege is appointed to leave St Stephen's Anglican Church, Peak Hill after a service commencing at 12.00 Noon, On Wednesday February 26, 2020 Followed by interment in the Anglican portion of the Peak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Peak Hill Branch of Can Assist will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 21, 2020