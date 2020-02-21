Home
Services
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
St Stephen's Anglican Church
Peak Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur HANDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur HANDO

Add a Memory
Arthur HANDO Notice
HANDO, Arthur "Jim" Late of Euchie Street, Peak Hill and formerly of "Eulinda Park" Peak Hill who passed away peacefully at the Peak Hill MPS on Wednesday February 19, 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Ruth. Dearly loved father & father in law of Shona & Robert, Fleur and Geraldine & Rob. Cherished Grandad of Charlie, Blake, Georgia, Ainsley, Mia and Ava. Beloved brother of Joyce, Tom & Judith. "Resting Peacefully" The cortege is appointed to leave St Stephen's Anglican Church, Peak Hill after a service commencing at 12.00 Noon, On Wednesday February 26, 2020 Followed by interment in the Anglican portion of the Peak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Peak Hill Branch of Can Assist will be gratefully received at the service.



logo
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -