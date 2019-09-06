|
ARNOLD KELVIN BOYD Passed away peacefully at Dubbo Base Hospital 2nd September 2019 Aged 84 years. Late of Narromine. Loving husband of Marcia. Devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. Arnold's graveside funeral service will be held in the Narromine Cemetery commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 11th September 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations for the Heart Foundation would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral directors at the service.
Published in Narromine News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11, 2019