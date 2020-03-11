|
|
ARCHIBALD GORDON WHEELER "ARCH" Passed away 5th March 2020 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving father of Kerry, Kim, Fiona & their families. Cherished brother of Max (dec), Reeve (dec), Muriel (dec). Adored grandfather of Isabella, Carter, Jessica, James, Chris, Nelson, Elliot, Olivia, Oliver. Great grandfather of Noah, Ben, Mackenzie, Nate. Arch's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 13th March 2020 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020