Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium
1 Moffatt Drive
Dubbo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Archibald WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archibald Gordon "ARCH" WHEELER

Add a Memory
Archibald Gordon "ARCH" WHEELER Notice
ARCHIBALD GORDON WHEELER "ARCH" Passed away 5th March 2020 Aged 93 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving father of Kerry, Kim, Fiona & their families. Cherished brother of Max (dec), Reeve (dec), Muriel (dec). Adored grandfather of Isabella, Carter, Jessica, James, Chris, Nelson, Elliot, Olivia, Oliver. Great grandfather of Noah, Ben, Mackenzie, Nate. Arch's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of The Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Friday 13th March 2020 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archibald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -