Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
ANTHONY EVANS "Tony" Died suddenly Thursday, the 5th of December, 2019. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved son of Bill (dec) and Pat Evans. Loving brother and brother in law of Robert and Denise Evans and Lindsay (dec). Dearly loved uncle of Carla, Jereme and Sofia Evans. Relatives and friends of the late Tony Evans are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11.30am on Thursday 19th December, 2019 at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the adjoining gardens. Burke and Douglas Funerals [email protected] Phone: 02 6765 3999
Published in Narromine News on Dec. 18, 2019
