Mrs Annette Margaret Hull Late of Dubbo Formerly of Bourke Passed away 5th July 2019 Aged 73 years Beloved wife of Bruce Loving mother of Scott, Greg and Katherine and their families. Mrs Hull's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Saturday 13th July 2019 commencing at 11am followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements for the Late Mrs Annette Hull are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on July 10, 2019