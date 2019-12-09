|
|
ALLEN WILFRED KNEALE Passed away 5th December 2019 Aged 95 years. Late of Narromine & fomrerly of Tomingley. Dearly loved husband of Valerie (dec). Loving father of Yvonne, Janette, Sharon, Ian and their families. Cherished brother of Elaine. Allen's funeral service will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church Derribong Street, Peak Hill commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 11th December 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019