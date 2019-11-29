Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Dubbo City Crematorium Chapel
corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road
Dubbo
View Map
Allan Robert RICHARDSON

Allan Robert RICHARDSON Notice
ALLAN ROBERT RICHARDSON Passed away 27th November 2019 Aged 83 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Loving father & father-in-law of Sharon & Paul and Louise. Adored grandfather of Peter, Mia, Will and Alex. Cherished brother of Tom and Gloria. Allan's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Monday 2nd December 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on Nov. 29, 2019
