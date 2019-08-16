Home
Alexander WOLFE

Alexander WOLFE In Memoriam
Alexander Wolfe

16.8.2015

GUS

The Day You Went Away

Today's the anniversary

Of the day that I lost you,

And for a time it felt as though

My life had ended too.

But loss has taught me many things

And now I face each day.

With hope and happy memories

To help me on my way.

And though I'm full of sadness

That you're no longer here,

Your influence still guides me

And I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die

It lives within my heart,

Bringing strength and comfort

While we are apart.

Your Loving Wife

Patsy and Family
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019
