|
|
Alexander Wolfe
16.8.2015
GUS
The Day You Went Away
Today's the anniversary
Of the day that I lost you,
And for a time it felt as though
My life had ended too.
But loss has taught me many things
And now I face each day.
With hope and happy memories
To help me on my way.
And though I'm full of sadness
That you're no longer here,
Your influence still guides me
And I still feel you near.
What we shared will never die
It lives within my heart,
Bringing strength and comfort
While we are apart.
Your Loving Wife
Patsy and Family
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019