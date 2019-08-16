|
|
ALEX JOHN KNIGHT "SKITTLE" Passed away 3rd August 2019 Aged 24 years. Late of Dubbo. Partner of Juenayaha. Loving father of Kyson and Harrison. Dear son, grandson and brother. A treasured member of the Murray family and a great mate to many. Alex's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 20th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019