Home
Services
Abbey Funeral Home
93 Wingewarra Street
Dubbo, New South Wales 2830
(02) 6881 8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex John "SKITTLE" KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Alex John "SKITTLE" KNIGHT Notice
ALEX JOHN KNIGHT "SKITTLE" Passed away 3rd August 2019 Aged 24 years. Late of Dubbo. Partner of Juenayaha. Loving father of Kyson and Harrison. Dear son, grandson and brother. A treasured member of the Murray family and a great mate to many. Alex's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 20th August 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



logo
Published in Narromine News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.