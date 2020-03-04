|
|
ALEN FABIAN BASHAM Passed away 1st March 2020 Aged 84 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Tallimba Dearly loved husband of Dot. Loving father of Joanne, Debbie (dec), Robyn, Allyson, Donna, Tamera & their families. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Cherished brother of Betty, Shirley, Wally, Robbie (dec) and Faye (dec). Alen's funeral service will be held in the The Revival Centre 328 Macquarie Street, Dubbo commencing at 2.30pm Friday 6th March 2020 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Prostate Cancer would be appreciated & may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 4, 2020